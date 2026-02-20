 Skip navigation
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Broncos re-sign WR Michael Bandy

  
Published February 20, 2026 11:22 AM

The Broncos have re-signed a member of their receiving corps.

Wide receiver Michael Bandy became a free agent when his practice squad contract with the team expired, but he will not be heading elsewhere to continue his career. The Broncos announced that they have re-signed Bandy on Friday.

Bandy appeared in four games with the Broncos during the 2025 season. He had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Bandy also played in one game for Denver in 2023 and in 11 games for the Chargers in 2021 and 2022. He had 10 catches for 89 yards during his time with the Chargers.