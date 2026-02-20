Broncos re-sign WR Michael Bandy

The Broncos have re-signed a member of their receiving corps.

Wide receiver Michael Bandy became a free agent when his practice squad contract with the team expired, but he will not be heading elsewhere to continue his career. The Broncos announced that they have re-signed Bandy on Friday.

Bandy appeared in four games with the Broncos during the 2025 season. He had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Bandy also played in one game for Denver in 2023 and in 11 games for the Chargers in 2021 and 2022. He had 10 catches for 89 yards during his time with the Chargers.