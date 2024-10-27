Broncos score 21 straight points, lead Panthers 21-7 at halftime

The Broncos lost a fumble on their first offensive possession against the Panthers on Sunday, but just about everything else has gone their way in Denver.

Bo Nix threw two touchdowns and ran for another as all three of the Broncos’ second quarter possessions ended with celebrations in the end zone. The result is a 21-7 lead for the home team.

Nix is 21-of-27 for 220 yards and his touchdown run came from a yard out after being ruled down just short of a score on a scamper on the previous play. Tight end Adam Trautman has four catches for 85 yards and a score while wide receiver Courtland Sutton has six catches for 93 yards. The other touchdown pass went to tight end Nate Adkins and six different receivers have catches so far on Sunday.

Bryce Young threw a short touchdown to rookie wideout Xavier Legette after Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s fumble in the first quarter, but the Panthers only picked up one more first down over the rest of the first half. Young is 11-of-14 for 60 yards overall, but the Panthers are going to need to find another offensive gear to have any chance of coming back in the second half.