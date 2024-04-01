Broncos sign Calvin Throckmorton

The Broncos made an addition to their offensive line on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed guard Calvin Throckmorton. It’s a one-year contract and no other terms have been disclosed.

Moving to Denver will reunite Throckmorton with a couple of people from his past. He was teammates with center Alex Forsyth when both players were in college at Oregon and he played for Broncos head coach Sean Payton while with the Saints during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Throckmorton played 31 games and started 20 times while with the Saints. He moved on to Carolina as a waiver claim last August and started seven games before being cut. He finished out the season with the Titans.