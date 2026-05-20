Broncos sign fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman

The Broncos have signed both of their fourth-round picks from this April’s draft.

They announced the signing of running back Jonah Coleman on Wednesday. They also confirmed that they have wrapped up offensive lineman Kage Casey’s four-year rookie deal.

Coleman had 156 carries for 758 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns during his final season at Washington. He also caught 31 passes for 354 yards and two scores.

J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are the top two returning backs for the Broncos, which will leave Coleman to battle with Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Cody Schrader for spots deeper on the backfield depth chart.