Broncos agree to terms with fourth-rounder Kage Casey

The Broncos are set to sign another one of their draft picks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to terms with fourth-round offensive lineman Kage Casey. Casey is expected to sign the four-year deal on Tuesday.

Casey was a three-year starter at left tackle at Boise State and was a first-team all-conference selection in the Mountain West in his final two seasons at the school. The Broncos have Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey returning at tackle, but there’s been some talk of Casey getting a look at guard as well.

The Broncos have two other unsigned picks in third-round defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim and fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman.