Broncos sign second-round pick RJ Harvey

Another second-round pick is set to sign his rookie contract.

Via Mike Klis of 9News Denver, the Broncos have agreed to terms with running back RJ Harvey.

Harvey, 24, was the No. 60 overall pick of this year’s draft out of UCF. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2024.

The Broncos have now gotten deals done with each member of their 2025 draft class, with the club agreeing to terms with first-round pick Jahdae Barron earlier this week.

Defensive end Shemar Stewart is the only first-round pick without a contract, as he and the Bengals have been in a contract dispute throughout the offseason.

Denver’s rookies reported on July 16 for training camp with veterans set to report on July 22.