Browns announce their 2026 coaching staff

  
Published March 3, 2026 04:09 PM

The Browns have finalized head coach Todd Monken’s first coaching staff in Cleveland.

Monken was hired in January after spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore. The team previously announced that Travis Switzer will be the offensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg will be the defensive coordinator and Byron Storer will be the special teams coordinator.

Switzer will be joined by pass game coordinator Danny Breyer, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Blasko, offensive line coach George Warhop, assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian, assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Baker, wide receivers coach Christian Jones, assistant wide receivers coach John Wozniak, running backs coach Duce Staley, offensive quality control coach Ian Kolste, offensive assistant/offensive line coach Sanders Davis, offensive analyst Travis Monken, and offensive analyst Dom Borsani.

Rutenberg’s side of the ball also includes, run game coordinator/linebackers coach Jason Tarver, pass game coordinator Ephraim Banda, defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, assistant defensive line coach Ralph Street, defensive backs coach/pass game specialist Brandon Lynch, senior defensive assistant Dom Capers, defensive assistant/nickelbacks coach Jeff Anderson, defensive assistant/assistant linebackers coach Zach Dunn, defensive quality control coach Paul Worrilow, and defensive analyst Shaq Wilson.

Chief of staff John Carr and assistant special teams coach Keith Tandy round out Monken’s staff.