Browns confirm C Ethan Pocic tore his Achilles

Browns center Ethan Pocic’s season is over.

Pocic was carted to the locker room during Sunday’s loss to the Titans and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed at his Monday press conference that Pocic tore his Achilles.

“Obviously feeling for Ethan,” Stefanski said. “He’s a huge part of our team, of our offense. We’ve relied heavily on him, having a veteran center in there. Disappointed for him, I know he will bounce back.”

Pocic has started every game for the Browns this season and has started 57 games over the last four seasons. He is not under contract for 2026, so there’s no guarantee that he’ll be with the Browns when he’s ready to get back on the field.

Luke Wypler replaced Pocic on Sunday and will take over as the starter in Cleveland.