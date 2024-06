The Browns waived kicker Lucas Havrisik, the team announced Tuesday.

Cleveland still has Dustin Hopkins and Cade York on the roster at kicker.

The Browns signed Havrisik to a futures contract in January. They cut him May 14 and re-signed him May 20.

Havrisik appeared in nine games for the Rams in 2023, connecting on 15-of-20 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points.

He has spent time on the practice squads of the Colts (2022) and the Browns (2023).