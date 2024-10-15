Browns put Nick Harris on injured reserve

The Amari Cooper trade isn’t the only roster move of the day for the Browns.

The team also announced that they have placed center Nick Harris on injured reserve. Harris injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Harris was a 2020 fifth-round pick in Cleveland and he has appeared in 46 games for the Browns. He’s started six of those games, including two this season.

The Browns made moves on their practice squad as well. They signed wide receiver James Proche II and center Cameron Tom and released running back Gary Brightwell and defensive tackle Siaki Ika from that roster.