Browns re-sign CB D’Angelo Ross

The Browns are holding onto cornerback D’Angelo Ross.

They announced that they have re-signed Ross on Tuesday afternoon. No terms of the deal were included in the announcement.

Ross was signed off of the Texans’ practice squad last November and he had nine tackles in seven games for Cleveland. He also played in three games for Houston earlier in the season.

Ross had 21 tackles in 23 games for the Texans over the previous two seasons. His first NFL action came in three games with the Patriots during the 2021 season.

The Browns also announced the previously reported signing of cornerback Tre Avery. He played in 10 games for the Browns last season.