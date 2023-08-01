 Skip navigation
Browns sign CB Lorenzo Burns

  
Published August 1, 2023 09:41 AM

The Browns are back in Ohio after opening training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia and they’ll have a new face on the field for their first practice back at their usual facility.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Lorenzo Burns on Tuesday. The Browns waived cornerback Bopete Keyes with an injury designation over the weekend.

Burns was undrafted out of Arizona in 2021. He’s spent time with the Jaguars in each of the last two seasons and played for Birmingham in the USFL earlier this year.

Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome head up the cornerback group in Cleveland. Mike Ford, A.J. Green, Thomas Graham, and fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell are also on hand for the Browns.