Browns sign DE Titus Leo

The Browns are adding defensive end Titus Leo to their roster.

The team announced Leo’s signing on Tuesday morning. They waived wide receiver Chase Cota in a corresponding move.

Leo was a Colts sixth-round pick in 2023. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve and was signed off of the Colts’ practice squad by the Patriots last year. He was waived this spring and spent time with the Titans before being cut again earlier this month.

Leo played four games for the Patriots last season and recorded four tackles in those appearances.

Cota has been on several rosters over the last few seasons, but he has not seen any regular season action.