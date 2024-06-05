Browns sign S Brady Breeze

Safety Brady Breeze is blowing into Cleveland.

The Browns announced that they signed Breeze on Wednesday. He takes the roster spot that opened up when they cut kicker Lucas Havrisik.

Breeze tried out for the Browns during their rookie minicamp last month.

Breeze was a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Titans and he played five games for the team before being waived. He was claimed off of waivers by the Lions and played in six games for them before being waived at final cuts last year. He spent time with the Seahawks and Texans, but never saw any game action.

Breeze has six tackles in his 11 regular season appearances.