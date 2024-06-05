 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns sign S Brady Breeze

  
Published June 5, 2024 10:55 AM

Safety Brady Breeze is blowing into Cleveland.

The Browns announced that they signed Breeze on Wednesday. He takes the roster spot that opened up when they cut kicker Lucas Havrisik.

Breeze tried out for the Browns during their rookie minicamp last month.

Breeze was a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Titans and he played five games for the team before being waived. He was claimed off of waivers by the Lions and played in six games for them before being waived at final cuts last year. He spent time with the Seahawks and Texans, but never saw any game action.

Breeze has six tackles in his 11 regular season appearances.