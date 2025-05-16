 Skip navigation
Love entering 'critical year' to take next step
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
Lions' playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Browns sign third-round pick Harold Fannin Jr.

  
Published May 16, 2025 11:18 AM

The Browns have signed another member of their 2025 draft class.

The team announced the signing of tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on Friday. The tight end is the third of their seven picks to agree to a four-year rookie deal.

Fannin is coming off a record-setting final season at Bowling Green. His 117 catches and 1,555 receiving yards are single-season FBS records for tight ends and he had 180 catches for 2,396 yards and 17 touchdowns over 36 total games at the school.

David Njoku returns as the top tight end in Cleveland with Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, and Tre’ McKitty also on hand.