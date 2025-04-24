Browns-Texans make a trade involving third-day picks

The first trade of draft day has happened, and it is anticlimactic.

The Browns and Texans have worked out a trade, though of much-less value that their trade of Deshaun Watson three years ago. All five picks involved in the deal are third-day picks.

The Texans traded a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 166 overall) and 2027 fifth-round pick to the Browns for a 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 179 overall), a 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 216 overall) and a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 255 overall). The trade was announced by both teams.

The Browns had four sixth-round picks and turned two of those and a seventh-rounder to get into the fifth round. Cleveland now has eight draft picks and Houston nine.