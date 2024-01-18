Browns to interview Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson for offensive coordinator

The Browns are kicking off their search for a new offensive coordinator with a former member of the team’s coaching staff.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Browns will interview Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for the opening. The Browns fired Alex Van Pelt earlier this week.

Dickerson joined the Seahawks in 2021 as their run game coordinator and then moved to his current position in 2022. He spent nine years with the Rams before moving to Seattle and coached for the Jets after starting his time in the NFL as an assistant with the Browns in 2009 and 2010.

The Browns also have openings for running backs and tight ends coaches after this week’s moves.