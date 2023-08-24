Browns waive Chris Westry

Cornerback Chris Westry won’t be joining the Browns for their final preseason game.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows the Browns waived Westry on Wednesday. The team did not make any other roster moves.

Westry signed with the Browns this offseason and he appeared in their first three preseason outings. He had a tackle and a pass interference penalty in those games.

Westry played two games with the Cowboys in 2020 and six games with the Ravens in 2021, but failed to make the Panthers out of camp last year. He had 18 tackles and three passes defensed in his eight regular season appearances.