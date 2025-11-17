Bryce Young breaks Cam Newton’s single-game record for passing yards

Bryce Young left in the first quarter with an ankle injury, waving off a cart, knowing he was coming back. As it turned out, the Panthers quarterback didn’t miss a play in what turned out to be a record-setting day.

“Pain’s an accurate way to sum it up,” Young said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “Obviously, you’re just trying not to look too far. You’re just getting through it. Coaches were around; all the guys are around. So, you know, you just breathe through the pain. That’s all it is. You’re just trying to push it, push through it, get back up.”

Young willed the Panthers to a 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons as he passed for a team-record 448 yards and three touchdowns. Newton threw for 432 yards in a Week 2 game against the Packers in his rookie season of 2011.

“Definitely honored,” Young said. “I have so much respect for Cam, for all that he’s accomplished, the player he is.”

The best day of his career followed one of the worst in his career when he threw for 124 yards with an interception in a 17-7 loss to the Saints. It made the pain hurt so good.

“Again, regardless of what it is, I want to be out there with my guys,” Young said. “I want to be out there to play. I don’t take this game for granted. The Lord’s blessed me to be here to have this opportunity, and any time that I am able to go, I always want to do that.

“So in the moment you’re just working through pain, just get up, get up, walk off, and then after that you’re doing everything you can to get back on the field.”