Bryce Young calls off remaining pre-draft visits

Visits can continue through Wednesday, but Bryce Young is done meeting with teams ahead of next week’s draft.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Young has called off the remaining visits on his schedule. That decision is unlikely to affect where he winds up being selected.

Young has already visited with the Panthers and the Texans, who hold the first two picks in the draft. The current expectation is that Young will be taken by Carolina when they kick things off in Kansas City on April 27 and the Texans would likely pounce on the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner in the event the Panthers decide to move in a different direction.

That doesn’t make for much mystery when things get underway, but there will be more suspenseful picks to follow.