Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Bryce Young calls off remaining pre-draft visits

  
Published April 17, 2023 10:10 AM
April 14, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King debate the likelihood of draft possibilities, such as Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud going No. 1 overall, Jalen Carter going in the Top 5 or falling out of the Top 10 and more.

Visits can continue through Wednesday, but Bryce Young is done meeting with teams ahead of next week’s draft.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Young has called off the remaining visits on his schedule. That decision is unlikely to affect where he winds up being selected.

Young has already visited with the Panthers and the Texans, who hold the first two picks in the draft. The current expectation is that Young will be taken by Carolina when they kick things off in Kansas City on April 27 and the Texans would likely pounce on the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner in the event the Panthers decide to move in a different direction.

That doesn’t make for much mystery when things get underway, but there will be more suspenseful picks to follow.