Buccaneers activate Luke Goedeke

  
Published November 8, 2025 05:46 PM

The Buccaneers will have right tackle Luke Goedeke back for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Goedeke was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He’s missed the last six games with a foot injury and took part in all three of the team’s practices this week.

Safety Sebastian Castro was waived in a corresponding move.

Charlie Heck has been starting in Goedeke’s place, but the longtime starter will likely be back in the lineup to face New England.

The Bucs also announced that they have elevated linebackers Nick Jackson and Mohamed Kamara from the practice squad. Haason Reddick and Markees Watts will both miss Sunday’s game, so the Bucs now have more depth on the edges of their defense.