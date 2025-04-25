 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers add receiver Emeka Egbuka at pick No. 19

  
Published April 24, 2025 10:17 PM

The Buccaneers didn’t need a receiver. Then again, the Bucs didn’t have many glaring needs.

They’ve opted to plan for a not-too-distant future without receiver Mike Evans by adding Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Receiver Chris Godwin suffered a serious leg injury, but the Buccaneers re-signed him in free agent.

Egbuka, if he pans out, will keep the Buccaneers competitive and relevant — even though they continue to be underrated.

So while it may seem like a surprise, what else were they going to do? They’re currently loaded at most positions. They’re even more loaded at the receiver position.