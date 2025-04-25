Buccaneers add receiver Emeka Egbuka at pick No. 19
Published April 24, 2025 10:17 PM
The Buccaneers didn’t need a receiver. Then again, the Bucs didn’t have many glaring needs.
They’ve opted to plan for a not-too-distant future without receiver Mike Evans by adding Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick in the NFL draft.
Receiver Chris Godwin suffered a serious leg injury, but the Buccaneers re-signed him in free agent.
Egbuka, if he pans out, will keep the Buccaneers competitive and relevant — even though they continue to be underrated.
So while it may seem like a surprise, what else were they going to do? They’re currently loaded at most positions. They’re even more loaded at the receiver position.