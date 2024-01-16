Buccaneers blow game open in third quarter, lead 25-9
Published January 15, 2024 10:36 PM
The Buccaneers led by seven points at the half. They lead by 16 at the end of the third quarter.
Tampa Bay scored a safety on an intentional grounding call on Jalen Hurts in the end zone and then used the free kick for a two-play, 62-yard touchdown drive.
Rookie Trey Palmer caught a short pass from Baker Mayfield and ran 56 yards to the end zone, with James Bradberry missing a tackle that would have limited Palmer to a short gain.
The Bucs lead 25-9.
Baker Mayfield is 16-of-30 for 259 yards and two touchdowns.