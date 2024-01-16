Buccaneers blow game open in third quarter, lead 25-9

The Buccaneers led by seven points at the half. They lead by 16 at the end of the third quarter.

Tampa Bay scored a safety on an intentional grounding call on Jalen Hurts in the end zone and then used the free kick for a two-play, 62-yard touchdown drive.

Rookie Trey Palmer caught a short pass from Baker Mayfield and ran 56 yards to the end zone, with James Bradberry missing a tackle that would have limited Palmer to a short gain.

The Bucs lead 25-9.

Baker Mayfield is 16-of-30 for 259 yards and two touchdowns.