Buccaneers decline Jaguars request to interview assistant OL coach Brian Picucci

The Buccaneers couldn’t keep Liam Coen from taking the Jaguars’ head coaching job, but they aren’t letting their former offensive coordinator take other members of their staff with him to Jacksonville.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bucs have blocked the Jaguars’ request to interview assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci for a spot on Coen’s staff in Jacksonville.

Picucci joined the Bucs in 2024 after working with Coen at the University of Kentucky. He was also on the University of Massachusetts staff when Coen played for the school and he worked for the Lions when Matt Patricia was their head coach.

Another report this week indicated the Bucs declined a Jacksonville request to interview offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, so it seems Coen will have to look beyond his former team as he works to fill out his staff with the Jaguars.