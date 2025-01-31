 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Buccaneers decline Jaguars request to interview assistant OL coach Brian Picucci

  
Published January 31, 2025 09:03 AM

The Buccaneers couldn’t keep Liam Coen from taking the Jaguars’ head coaching job, but they aren’t letting their former offensive coordinator take other members of their staff with him to Jacksonville.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bucs have blocked the Jaguars’ request to interview assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci for a spot on Coen’s staff in Jacksonville.

Picucci joined the Bucs in 2024 after working with Coen at the University of Kentucky. He was also on the University of Massachusetts staff when Coen played for the school and he worked for the Lions when Matt Patricia was their head coach.

Another report this week indicated the Bucs declined a Jacksonville request to interview offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, so it seems Coen will have to look beyond his former team as he works to fill out his staff with the Jaguars.