Buccaneers gave Desmond Watson a tryout on Friday

  
Published September 20, 2025 09:13 AM

When the Buccaneers released defensive tackle Desmond Watson, they didn’t close the door on bringing him back. On Friday, he got a chance to re-enter.

Per the league’s transaction report, Watson had a tryout with the Bucs.

It’s not about his ability. It’s about his weight and his conditioning. Although he participated in the team’s offseason program, the Bucs put him on the non-football injury list at the outset of training camp. He remained there until he was cut from the NFI list in late August.

Watson weighed 464 pounds at the Florida Pro Day workout. If he can get his weight into a range that allows him to properly prepare to play in an NFL game, he can be a major benefit to the Bucs. Which is why they keep working with him.

They could use him next weekend, when the Eagles return to Tampa Bay. If the Bucs could align Watson with Vita Vea, they’d have the ultimate response to the tush push:

“Push this.”