Buccaneers waive DT Desmond Watson

Defensive tackle Desmond Watson’s time with the Buccaneers is up.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports that the Bucs are waiving Watson as one of their moves to get to the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Watson signed with the Bucs after going undrafted out of Florida in April. Watson, who weighed 464 pounds at the school’s Pro Day, practiced with the team this offseason but was placed on the non-football illness list at the start of camp because of his weight.

General Manager Jason Licht said there were “milestones” Watson needed to reach on that front in order to be cleared to practice, but his continued presence on the list and Monday’s move make it clear that he wasn’t able to reach them.