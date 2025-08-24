Bucs have a decision to make on defensive lineman Desmond Watson

The Buccaneers signed defensive tackle Desmond Watson after the draft, embracing a player who weighed in at 464 pounds during the Florida Pro Day workout.

Although he participated in the offseason program, the Bucs placed him on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list at the opening of camp because he had failed to meet his weight-loss goals. As of August 6, G.M. Jason Licht said the team wants Watson to focus entirely on his weight and conditioning, adding that Watson has “some milestones” to reach before he’s cleared to practice.

He still hasn’t been cleared to practice. And the rosters cut from 90 to 53 in two days.

And so the Bucs have a decision to make Watson. The options are: (1) put him on the 53-man roster; (2) shift him to reserve NFI; or (3) release him.

A player on NFI is not required to be paid. The question for Watson is whether his weight truly counts as an injury or illness. If anything, the Bucs are trying to keep Watson from an injury or an illness. Twenty-four years ago, Vikings tackle Korey Stringer died from complications of heat stroke.

The Bucs have been patient with Watson. The question is whether the teams patience will run out. Whatever “milestones” they gave him, he has yet to reach them. At some point, the team will say, “Enough is enough.”