LAC need 'supportive system' after firing Roman
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
LaFleur 'speechless' after Rodgers' comments

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Buccaneers interview Craig Aukerman for ST coordinator

  
Published January 14, 2026 11:53 AM

The Buccaneers announced another interview with a candidate for their special teams coordinator vacancy.

The team met with Craig Aukerman on Wednesday. They previously interviewed Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins.

Aukerman was the Dolphins’ special teams coordinator in 2025 and Mike McDaniel’s dismissal makes him unlikely to return whether he lands a job in Tampa or not. Aukerman was previously the Titans’ special teams coordinator, but was dismissed during the 2023 season after a loss that saw Tennessee get a pair of punts blocked.

The Buccaneers are also looking for a new offensive coordinator as head coach Todd Bowles opted to shake up his staff in the wake of missing the playoffs.