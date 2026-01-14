Buccaneers interview Craig Aukerman for ST coordinator

The Buccaneers announced another interview with a candidate for their special teams coordinator vacancy.

The team met with Craig Aukerman on Wednesday. They previously interviewed Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins.

Aukerman was the Dolphins’ special teams coordinator in 2025 and Mike McDaniel’s dismissal makes him unlikely to return whether he lands a job in Tampa or not. Aukerman was previously the Titans’ special teams coordinator, but was dismissed during the 2023 season after a loss that saw Tennessee get a pair of punts blocked.

The Buccaneers are also looking for a new offensive coordinator as head coach Todd Bowles opted to shake up his staff in the wake of missing the playoffs.