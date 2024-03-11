Buccaneers, K Chase McLaughlin agree to three-year deal

The Buccaneers are keeping their kicker.

Tampa Bay is re-signing Chase McLaughlin to a three-year deal, according to multiple Monday morning reports.

McLaughlin joined the Bucs late last March on a one-year deal. He had the best season of his young career, hitting 29-of-31 field goals and all 33 of his extra points in 17 games.

McLaughlin, 27, previously spent 2021 with the Browns and 2022 with the Colts. He’s also spent time with the Jaguars, Chargers, Jets, and 49ers.

He’s hit 83 percent of his career field goals and 98 percent of his extra points in 64 career games.