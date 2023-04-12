 Skip navigation
Buccaneers make official the return of the throwback creamsicle uniform

  
Published April 12, 2023 04:53 PM
Bucco Bruce is back, and so, too, are the Buccaneers creamsicle uniforms.

The Buccaneers announced more than a year ago they would wear the orange uniforms during a game in 2023. Global supply chain issues prevented the return of the iconic uniform in 2022 as the team had hoped.

On Wednesday, the Bucs released a video with their former Bucco Bruce mascot confirming the return of the past.

The team featured orange, red and white as its colors from 1976-96, and the creamsicle throwbacks with the Bucco Bruce helmets made a return each season from 2009-12 before the league implemented a one-helmet rule. After the NFL rescinded the rule in 2021, the Bucs sought to bring back the look.

And it will return this season.