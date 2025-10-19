Buccaneers optimistic Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka can both play Monday night vs. Lions

Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka both have a good chance of playing Monday night against the Lions.

Although they’re officially being termed game-time decisions with hamstring injuries, there’s optimism in Tampa Bay that both can play, according to ESPN.

Evans has been out since injuring his hamstring in Week Three. Egbuka, who has emerged in the absence of Evans and Chris Godwin as the Buccaneers’ No. 1 receiver and one of the best rookies in the NFL this season, suffered his hamstring injury last week.

If both can go, they’ll put a lot of pressure on a depleted Lions secondary that will be missing four players on Monday night.