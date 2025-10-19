 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers optimistic Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka can both play Monday night vs. Lions

  
Published October 19, 2025 05:04 AM

Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka both have a good chance of playing Monday night against the Lions.

Although they’re officially being termed game-time decisions with hamstring injuries, there’s optimism in Tampa Bay that both can play, according to ESPN.

Evans has been out since injuring his hamstring in Week Three. Egbuka, who has emerged in the absence of Evans and Chris Godwin as the Buccaneers’ No. 1 receiver and one of the best rookies in the NFL this season, suffered his hamstring injury last week.

If both can go, they’ll put a lot of pressure on a depleted Lions secondary that will be missing four players on Monday night.