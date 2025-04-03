Buccaneers plan “massive renovation” to Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium opened in 1998. The Buccaneers currently plan not to replace it but to renovate it.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs co-owner Joel Glazer told reporters on Tuesday that the team plans a “massive renovation” of its longtime home.

“It’s something you’re always looking at because the fan experience is so important in the NFL, in all sports,” Glazer said. “So we’re constantly looking at the stadium, constantly looking at how we can improve it. We did stuff about six years ago, but now it’s six years later and there’s been a lot of new stadiums built, a lot of different renovations done. . . . So we’re currently looking at all those types of things and evaluating it. There will be a time and a place but we will always want to improve the stadium and keep it up to the highest standards.”

The comments come at a time when, as explained by Stroud, local officials claim there hasn’t been much communication with the team about the plans for the stadium.

“I’ve heard people say there’s been no communication,” Glazer said. “That’s actually not very accurate. You know, we’re going through a phase right now where we’re assessing the stadium, what might be needed. I know they’re assessing the stadium and what might be needed. Once both of us are done with our assessments, then we come together and work through things.”

The goal is to attract Super Bowls and other major events to the venue. The question ultimately becomes whether and when the best solution will be a new facility.