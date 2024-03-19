Buccaneers re-sign OL Justin Skule

The Buccaneers re-signed offensive lineman Justin Skule, the team announced Tuesday.

They also announced the re-signing of quarterback John Wolford, a move that was previously reported.

Skule appeared in all 17 games for the Bucs last season but played only 19 offensive snaps as a backup. He also saw action on 65 special teams snaps.

He originally signed with the Bucs as a free agent in September 2022.

Skule has appeared in 49 career games, making 12 starts, since entering the league as a sixth-round selection (No.183 overall) of the 49ers in the 2019 draft.