Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Buccaneers seek interview with Jim Bob Cooter for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 24, 2023 12:12 PM
nbc_pft_bradytackle_230124
January 24, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why Tom Brady shouldn’t be let off the hook just because he didn’t make contact when he attempted to trip Malik Hooker.

The first candidate for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator vacancy has been identified: Jim Bob Cooter.

The Bucs have requested permission to interview Cooter, who is currently the Jaguars’ pass-game coordinator, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 38-year-old Cooter has previously spent three seasons as the Lions’ offensive coordinator and has also had stints as an assistant coach for the Colts, Chiefs, Broncos, Jets and Eagles.

Tampa Bay is in the market for a new offensive coordinator after firing Byron Leftwich following a disappointing season for the Bucs’ offense.