Buccaneers sign QB Connor Bazelak to their 53-man roster

The Buccaneers have added a little more quarterback depth to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The team announced that they have signed Connor Bazelak to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Running back Owen Wright was waived in a corresponding move.

Signing Bazelak means that the Bucs could make him their emergency third quarterback on Sunday. Head coach Todd Bowles said that Baker Mayfield is trending toward making the start, but he is officially listed as querstionable to play due to a left shoulder injury. Teddy Bridgewater is Mayfield’s backup and would start if Mayfield can’t go.

The Buccaneers also elevated safety Marcus Banks from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.