Buccaneers sign third-round pick Jalen McMillan

The Buccaneers have another draft pick under contract.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that wide receiver Jalen McMillan has signed a four-year deal with the club. The third-round pick is the fifth player to sign, which leaves first-round offensive lineman Graham Barton and second-round linebacker Chris Braswell as the only unsigned players in the group.

McMillan spent the last four years at Washington and helped the Huskies to the national title game last year by catching 45 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns.

The rookie will join Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, and Deven Thompkins in the Tampa receiving corps.