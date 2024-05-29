Buccaneers sign third-round pick Jalen McMillan

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers sign third-round pick Jalen McMillan

  
Published May 29, 2024 01:29 PM

The Buccaneers have another draft pick under contract.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that wide receiver Jalen McMillan has signed a four-year deal with the club. The third-round pick is the fifth player to sign, which leaves first-round offensive lineman Graham Barton and second-round linebacker Chris Braswell as the only unsigned players in the group.

McMillan spent the last four years at Washington and helped the Huskies to the national title game last year by catching 45 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns.

The rookie will join Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, and Deven Thompkins in the Tampa receiving corps.