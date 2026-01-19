Buccaneers to interview Dan Pitcher for offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers have lined up another candidate for their offensive coordinator opening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will interview Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for the role on Todd Bowles’ staff this week.

While it would be a lateral move, the Bengals are open to allowing Pitcher to move on because he does not call the plays in Cincinnati. Head coach Zac Taylor handles those duties for the Bengals.

Pitcher has been the coordinator for the last two seasons and has been on the Bengals’ staff since 2016.

The Bucs have already interviewed Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka, former Titans head coach Brian Callahan, Lions passing game coordinator David Shaw, Cardinals qauarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, and former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.