nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
VrabelPFT1-19MPX.jpg
Vrabel has led a ‘remarkable’ turnaround for Pats
StroudPFTPMC1-19.jpg
Stroud’s ‘pitiful’ turnovers hold HOU back vs. NE

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Buccaneers to interview Dan Pitcher for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 19, 2026 01:37 PM

The Buccaneers have lined up another candidate for their offensive coordinator opening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will interview Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for the role on Todd Bowles’ staff this week.

While it would be a lateral move, the Bengals are open to allowing Pitcher to move on because he does not call the plays in Cincinnati. Head coach Zac Taylor handles those duties for the Bengals.

Pitcher has been the coordinator for the last two seasons and has been on the Bengals’ staff since 2016.

The Bucs have already interviewed Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka, former Titans head coach Brian Callahan, Lions passing game coordinator David Shaw, Cardinals qauarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, and former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.