Buccaneers to promote Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are keeping things in-house for their next offensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay is promoting passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard to the position, according to a report from NFL Media.

Grizzard, 34, joined the Bucs last offseason after spending 2017-2023 with the Dolphins, working as a quality control coach and receivers coach for the franchise.

He came to Tampa Bay with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen a year ago, helping the club finish No. 3 in total yards and No. 4 in points. The team’s offense was No. 3 with 4,257 passing yards and No. 2 with 41 passing touchdowns.

Promoting Grizzard will keep some continuity on the staff after another offensive coordinator departed the franchise after just one year. Tampa Bay lost Dave Canales after the 2023 season as he was hired to coach the Panthers. Now, Coen has departed the franchise to coach the Jaguars.