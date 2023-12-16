Buccaneers upgrade Vita Vea to questionable for Sunday

The Buccaneers listed two players as doubtful on their final injury report of the week and they offered updates on both of them on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea is now listed as questionable to face the Packers. Vea didn’t play last week because of a toe injury and he did not practice at all this week, but his chances of playing have gotten better over the last 24 hours.

Safety Ryan Neal moved in the other direction. Neal will not travel to Green Bay after being ruled out with a back injury.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee), linebacker Devin White (foot), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle, foot), and long snapper Zach Triner (elbow) were all designated as questionable on Friday. Cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) and defensive lineman William Gholston (knee, ankle) have been ruled out.