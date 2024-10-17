 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bookdonating_241017.jpg
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers will go with “hot hand” approach at running back

  
Published October 17, 2024 03:54 PM

The Buccaneers suddenly have a crowded offensive backfield.

Rachaad White started the first five games of the season, but rookie Bucky Irving was the more productive back. Irving got the start against the Saints with White injured last Sunday and picked up 105 yards from scrimmage, but he wound up being outshined by Sean Tucker. Tucker ran for 136 yards, caught three passes for 56 yards and scored touchdowns in both roles as the Buccaneers routed their divisional rivals.

Tucker was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his effort and head coach Todd Bowles said at a Thursday press conference that he anticipates using all three backs when everyone is healthy. Bowles said he would use a “hot hand” approach to divvy up the playing time in such a scenario.

White is the most experienced back, but Irving and Tucker have made bigger plays and that should lead to more playing time for both of them if current trends hold up.