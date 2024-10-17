Buccaneers will go with “hot hand” approach at running back

The Buccaneers suddenly have a crowded offensive backfield.

Rachaad White started the first five games of the season, but rookie Bucky Irving was the more productive back. Irving got the start against the Saints with White injured last Sunday and picked up 105 yards from scrimmage, but he wound up being outshined by Sean Tucker. Tucker ran for 136 yards, caught three passes for 56 yards and scored touchdowns in both roles as the Buccaneers routed their divisional rivals.

Tucker was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his effort and head coach Todd Bowles said at a Thursday press conference that he anticipates using all three backs when everyone is healthy. Bowles said he would use a “hot hand” approach to divvy up the playing time in such a scenario.

White is the most experienced back, but Irving and Tucker have made bigger plays and that should lead to more playing time for both of them if current trends hold up.