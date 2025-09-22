Bucs believe Mike Evans has a low-grade hamstring injury, MRI now set for Tuesday

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn’t have much of an update on wide receiver Mike Evans’ hamstring injury when he spoke to reporters after Sunday’s win over the Jets, but he had a little more information to share on Monday.

Bowles told reporters at a press conference that the team believes Evans suffered a low-grade injury. An MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis was originally scheduled for Monday, but Bowles said that it has now been set for Tuesday.

Once that testing is done, the team should have a better idea about how much time Evans will miss with the injury. He missed three games with a hamstring injury last season.

Evans caught a touchdown in Sunday’s win and he has 14 catches for 140 yards on the season.