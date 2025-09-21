Mike Evans will have MRI tomorrow on hamstring

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin could make his 2025 debut next week. And the Bucs may need him.

Future Hall of Famer Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury today. He left the game early, throwing his helmet with frustration in the tunnel.

Per a league source, Evans will have an MRI on Monday.

He has a history of hamstring issues. And he’s 32.

Fortunately for the Bucs, rookie first-round receiver Emeka Egbuka has stepped up, right away. He had six catches for 85 yards today. For the season, he has 13 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week, the 3-0 Bucs host the 3-0 Eagles.