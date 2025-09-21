 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push 'tight'
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Mike Evans will have MRI tomorrow on hamstring

  
Published September 21, 2025 05:45 PM

Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin could make his 2025 debut next week. And the Bucs may need him.

Future Hall of Famer Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury today. He left the game early, throwing his helmet with frustration in the tunnel.

Per a league source, Evans will have an MRI on Monday.

He has a history of hamstring issues. And he’s 32.

Fortunately for the Bucs, rookie first-round receiver Emeka Egbuka has stepped up, right away. He had six catches for 85 yards today. For the season, he has 13 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week, the 3-0 Bucs host the 3-0 Eagles.