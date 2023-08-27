Bucs C Ryan Jensen headed to season-ending injured reserve

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen did not play in the regular season in 2022. He will not play at all in 2023.

Bucs General Manager Jason Licht announced in an interview on the local broadcast of Saturday’s preseason game that the team will place Jensen on season-ending injured reserve.

Jensen’s career is likely finished after complications from his knee injury a year ago, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Jensen tore the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus, and he fractured his tibial head and cartilage on July 28, 2022, in a training camp practice. He avoided surgery and played in the team’s wild-card playoff loss to the Cowboys, though Jensen since has admitted he “probably shouldn’t have played.”

He passed his physical this summer but he has not participated in team drills during training camp.

The Bucs have Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett as replacements for Jensen.