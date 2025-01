Texans running back Joe Mixon will play today against the Chiefs.

Mixon was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he’s active and good to go.

The Texans’ inactives are RB J.J. Taylor, LB Devin White, DE Jerry Hughes, C/G Kendrick Green, G Nick Broeker and DT Kurt Hinish.

The Chiefs’ inactives are S Deon Bush, CB Keith Taylor, DE Joshua Uche, OL C.J. Hanson, OL Wanya Morris, T Ethan Driskell and DE Malik Herring.