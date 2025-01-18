NFL hits Javonte Williams, Harrison Smith with $45K fines for use of helmet

The NFL has cracked down hard on two players who led with their helmet on hits in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams and Vikings safety Harrison Smith were both fined $45,020 for use of the helmet violations.

Tellingly, neither Williams nor Smith was flagged by the officials on the field. The officials often miss the calls that the league’s disciplinary process determines are worth the most serious fines, and that was the case again here.

Because the NFL is prioritizing reducing helmet-first hits, the league has made $45,020 a standard fine even for a first offense.