Chiefs take early lead over Texans after big opening kickoff return

It took only a minute for the Chiefs to get the first lead of today’s divisional round playoff game against the Texans.

Kansas City is up 3-0 despite going three-and-out on its first offensive possession.

The Chiefs started their opening drive on the Texans’ 13-yard line thanks to a 63-yard return of the opening kickoff by Nikko Remigio and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Houston’s Kris Boyd at the end of that play. Boyd also shoved Texans special teams coach Frank Ross as he came off the field after the play.

The Texans will need to keep their composure and get back into the game.