Bucs end two-game losing streak with 21-18 win over Panthers

The Panthers, in their first game with interim coach Chris Tabor, did what they have done most of this season. They lost again and were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Buccaneers, who had lost six of their last seven games and two in a row, won 21-18 to improve to 5-7 and stay in the NFC South race. They are a game behind the Falcons (6-6). The Panthers fell to 1-11.

The Panthers got within a field goal on Chuba Hubbard’s 1-yard run and Bryce Young’s run for the 2-point conversion with 5:02 left. They had only one chance after that.

Carolina got the ball back at its own 31 with 3:31 left and gained 9 yards before Young was picked by Antoine Winfield on fourth-and-one.

The Panthers had 282 yards, with Young completing 15 of 31 passes for 178 yards and the interception. Hubbard rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

The Bucs got 162 yards and a touchdown on seven catches by Mike Evans, who went over 1,000 yards for the 10th consecutive season to start his career. His 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown was the longest reception of his career.

Tampa Bay gained 322 yards, with Baker Mayfield completing 14 of 29 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Rachaad White rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

