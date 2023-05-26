Bucs expect Devin White for mandatory minicamp next month

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is not attending the team’s organized team activities after asking for a trade.

Linebacker Lavonte David, cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis, center Ryan Jensen, defensive tackle Vita Vea and receiver Mike Evans also were among those who skipped the voluntary offseason workouts this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

“We had a good turnout, but again, it’s voluntary,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “I can express it all I want, but it’s voluntary. Certain guys have excuses. We know where they are, and we’ll go from there.”

White wants a long-term extension, which the Bucs don’t seem inclined to give him. He is making a point by staying away, but the Bucs expect him at the mandatory minicamp June 13-15, according to Stroud.

The maximum fine for missing the first day of mandatory minicamp is $16,459. It goes up to $32,920 for the second day and $49,374 for the third.

White is scheduled to make $11.7 million this season on the fifth-year option.

He led the team with 124 tackles last season and had 16 quarterback hits, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 17 starts last season.

White, though, has made the Pro Bowl only once in four seasons.

The Bucs might want to play the wait-and-see game with White before signing him to anything close to the five-year, $100 million contract linebacker Roquan Smith signed with the Ravens.

Tampa Bay drafted SirVocea Dennis in the fifth round and signed Jeremy Banks as an undrafted free agent, and they have received more reps with White working out on his own.

“To be honest, we don’t really think about it, because we all understand it’s a business,” Bucs receiver Chris Godwin said of White’s absence. “You know Devin loves ball. You know what Devin brings to the table. But we also know it’s a business. However, if he feels like is the best way to go about it, that’s for him. But when he’s here, we expect him to work, and we know what he’s going to bring.”