Bucs overcome five holding penalties to tie Jets 3-3

The Buccaneers are missing three starters on their offensive line and the absences didn’t help them on their opening drive against the Jets.

The Bucs were flagged for five offensive holding penalties during the drive. Right guard Luke Haggard had two of them while left tackle Graham Barton, tight end Ryan Miller, and wide receiver Mike Evans picked up the other ones.

A pass interference penalty on Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner helped them pick up some of the lost yardage and Chase McLaughlin hit a 54-yard field goal to cap the drive.

The Jets also kicked a field goal to open the game, so it’s tied 3-3 late in the first quarter.