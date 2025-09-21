 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Bucs overcome five holding penalties to tie Jets 3-3

  
Published September 21, 2025 01:33 PM

The Buccaneers are missing three starters on their offensive line and the absences didn’t help them on their opening drive against the Jets.

The Bucs were flagged for five offensive holding penalties during the drive. Right guard Luke Haggard had two of them while left tackle Graham Barton, tight end Ryan Miller, and wide receiver Mike Evans picked up the other ones.

A pass interference penalty on Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner helped them pick up some of the lost yardage and Chase McLaughlin hit a 54-yard field goal to cap the drive.

The Jets also kicked a field goal to open the game, so it’s tied 3-3 late in the first quarter.