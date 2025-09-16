 Skip navigation
Bucs RT Luke Goedeke could miss multiple weeks after aggravating his foot injury

  
Published September 16, 2025 03:50 PM

Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke suffered a foot injury in Week One and aggravated it in Week Two, and now he may miss more than one game.

Although the team does not consider Goedeke’s foot injury to be major, he could miss multiple weeks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Charlie Heck replaced Goedeke at right tackle in both Week One and Week Two and will presumably start while Goedeke is out.

The 26-year-old Goedeke was the Buccaneers’ second-round pick in 2022 and signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension just before the start of this season.